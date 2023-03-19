Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Position Cut by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,781,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Relx by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 370,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,298,000 after purchasing an additional 359,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after purchasing an additional 349,552 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.81) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.86) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.25) to GBX 2,840 ($34.61) in a research note on Wednesday.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.466 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
