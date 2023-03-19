Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Position Cut by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,781,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Relx by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 370,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,298,000 after purchasing an additional 359,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after purchasing an additional 349,552 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.81) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.86) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.25) to GBX 2,840 ($34.61) in a research note on Wednesday.

Relx Trading Down 0.9 %

Relx Increases Dividend

RELX opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.466 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

Relx Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.