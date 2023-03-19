PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Holdings Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDCE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $468,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,533,000.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,718,614.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,045,995. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDCE stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.54. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

