SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

SunOpta Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

