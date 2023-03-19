Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.33.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $98.22.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

