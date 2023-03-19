Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 million, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 179,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

