Michael J. Mardy Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Mardy acquired 1,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at $77,408. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EML opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.04. The Eastern Company has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastern in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Eastern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

