Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Acquires $17,350.00 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $17,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,659.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BCB Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $233.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 173.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 199.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.