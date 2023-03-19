Insider Buying: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,635 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $16,059.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,460,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,061,966.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 300,182 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $798,484.12.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.74 on Friday. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.52 million, a PE ratio of -34.25 and a beta of -0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after buying an additional 2,367,173 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 158,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,580,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 99,436 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,774,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 78,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,023,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

