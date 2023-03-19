Insider Buying: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,635 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $16,059.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,460,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,061,966.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 17th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 300,182 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $798,484.12.
Performant Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.74 on Friday. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.52 million, a PE ratio of -34.25 and a beta of -0.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
About Performant Financial
Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.
