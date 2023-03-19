JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 1.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 41,518 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

