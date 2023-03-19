Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TCMD stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $97,529.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $97,529.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $58,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,174.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,741 shares of company stock worth $208,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

