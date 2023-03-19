Insider Selling: MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells $17,334.00 in Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $17,334.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,112.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MKSI stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $163.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $718,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $446,232,000 after acquiring an additional 106,080 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,427,000 after acquiring an additional 420,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

