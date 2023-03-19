Thomas J. Riga Sells 18,153 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $14,885.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 256.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 69,452 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $123,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $386,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms recently commented on SPPI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

