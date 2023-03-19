TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.08.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Price Performance

TPI Composites stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,459,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 252,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,445,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 50,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 86.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 969,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 448,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.