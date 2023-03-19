Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of SYRS opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.
Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
