Jacob Scott Sells 1,454 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $14,947.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $88,739,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after buying an additional 2,541,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after buying an additional 759,933 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,197,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 197,855 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprinklr Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

