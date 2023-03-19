Steve Oblak Sells 510 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $16,238.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,928.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Steve Oblak sold 2,889 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $111,775.41.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Steve Oblak sold 1,835 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $127,037.05.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $37,917.60.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $113,490.72.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $130.58.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,971,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3,259.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,596,000 after buying an additional 961,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on W shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wayfair from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

