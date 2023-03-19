Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Texas Roadhouse from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock opened at $105.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.99. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,666 shares of company stock worth $775,271. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also

