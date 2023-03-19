Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Texas Roadhouse from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock opened at $105.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.99. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,666 shares of company stock worth $775,271. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

