F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $23,577.30 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $23,577.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,514.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Tuesday, February 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $24,862.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.57, for a total transaction of $24,916.90.

F5 Stock Down 0.1 %

FFIV stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $217.41. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.