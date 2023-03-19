Insider Buying: Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director Buys $21,250.00 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) Director J. Patrick Galleher acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $21,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,922.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J. Patrick Galleher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, J. Patrick Galleher acquired 1,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $22,980.00.

Issuer Direct stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. Issuer Direct Co. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Issuer Direct in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 459,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

