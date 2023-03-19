Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.73

Shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.73 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 42.50 ($0.52). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 629,847 shares.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £207.87 million, a PE ratio of 354.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.66.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Stephen Bligh purchased 65,000 shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £28,600 ($34,856.79). Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

