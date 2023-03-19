Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO Sells $21,400.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $21,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE INSW opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.65%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 170,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 879,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 429,287 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

