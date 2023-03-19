Carl G. Braunlich Sells 3,000 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $22,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,053.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $10.74.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.
