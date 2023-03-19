Carl G. Braunlich Sells 3,000 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $22,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,053.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

