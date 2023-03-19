Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $20,088.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) insider Derek Harmer sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $20,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Accel Entertainment Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of ACEL opened at $8.69 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $753.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
Further Reading
