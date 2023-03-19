Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) EVP Sells $19,176.00 in Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) EVP Brett Dorton sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $19,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,523. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $450.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

