Insider Buying: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) CEO Acquires 60,000 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) CEO Stuart Landesberg acquired 60,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,499,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,951.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

Grove Collaborative stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Grove Collaborative

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

