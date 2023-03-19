DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,560.20

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,560.20 ($55.58) and traded as low as GBX 4,256 ($51.87). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,290 ($52.29), with a volume of 616,470 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities began coverage on DCC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,442 ($78.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,551.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,556.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,361.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.67.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

