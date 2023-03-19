Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) CEO Nestor Jr. Jaramillo Buys 4,098 Shares

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) CEO Nestor Jr. Jaramillo acquired 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $19,629.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nuwellis Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $4.81 on Friday. Nuwellis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuwellis

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.90% of Nuwellis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nuwellis Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nuwellis from $75.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

(Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

