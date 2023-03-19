Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $73.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,570,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

