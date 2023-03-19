Insider Buying: Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Director Purchases $19,926.00 in Stock

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Rating) Director William Arthur Owens bought 24,300 shares of Know Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $19,926.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 654,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KNW stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Know Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Know Labs, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and ChromaID Technology, Particle, Inc Technology, and AI Sales of NFT Products. Know Labs was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

