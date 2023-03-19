Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Insider Darshak Sanghavi Sells 3,202 Shares

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) insider Darshak Sanghavi sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $23,086.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,394 shares in the company, valued at $291,240.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darshak Sanghavi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Darshak Sanghavi sold 2,640 shares of Babylon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $22,440.00.

NYSE BBLN opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. Babylon Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $120.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Babylon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Babylon by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 390,215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Babylon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Babylon by 1,320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 550,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Babylon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter.

BBLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Babylon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Babylon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

