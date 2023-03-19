Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Insider Darshak Sanghavi Sells 3,202 Shares

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) insider Darshak Sanghavi sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $23,086.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,394 shares in the company, valued at $291,240.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Darshak Sanghavi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Darshak Sanghavi sold 2,640 shares of Babylon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $22,440.00.
Babylon Price Performance
NYSE BBLN opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. Babylon Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $120.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
BBLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Babylon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Babylon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.
About Babylon
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babylon (BBLN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.