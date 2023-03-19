Kevin Waters Sells 706 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Waters sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $22,479.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50.

PRCT opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

