Kevin Waters Sells 706 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Waters sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $22,479.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kevin Waters also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50.
PRCT opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $52.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
