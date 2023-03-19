Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 550,000 shares traded.

Ncondezi Energy Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Get Ncondezi Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ncondezi Energy

In related news, insider Scott Fletcher bought 500,000 shares of Ncondezi Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,093.85). In other Ncondezi Energy news, insider Michael Haworth acquired 3,830,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £38,302.67 ($46,682.11). Also, insider Scott Fletcher acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,093.85). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,830,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,267. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through C&I Solar PV and Battery Storage Project; and Power Project and Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ncondezi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ncondezi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.