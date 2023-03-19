Ron Bentsur Buys 1,680 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 1,680 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $18,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,227,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,014,458.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

NVCT stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 94.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

