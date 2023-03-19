Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.59

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.59 and traded as low as $42.96. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $43.36, with a volume of 70,070 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZURVY. Societe Generale cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $522.50.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

