Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,054.65

Shares of Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,054.65 ($25.04) and traded as low as GBX 1,882 ($22.94). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,900 ($23.16), with a volume of 309,043 shares traded.

Telecom Plus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,392.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,945.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,055.21.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

