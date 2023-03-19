Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $269.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $238.48 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.