Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 554.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,608 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 81,838 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BK opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

