Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $231.53 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $265.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.56 and its 200-day moving average is $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

