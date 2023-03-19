Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,018 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,113 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $177.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

