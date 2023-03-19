Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,733,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

