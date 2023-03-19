Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 80.2% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Insider Activity

Aptiv Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,024,121. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $107.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $129.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.