Wedmont Private Capital Has $357,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock opened at $95.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

