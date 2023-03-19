Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $475.23

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.23 ($5.79) and traded as high as GBX 475.78 ($5.80). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 462.50 ($5.64), with a volume of 156,520 shares.

Polar Capital Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £466.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,128.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 516.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 475.34.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Polar Capital

In other news, insider Samir Ayub sold 21,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($5.98), for a total value of £104,278.58 ($127,091.51). In related news, insider Laura Ahto bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 540 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £2,700 ($3,290.68). Also, insider Samir Ayub sold 21,238 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($5.98), for a total value of £104,278.58 ($127,091.51). Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Polar Capital Company Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.