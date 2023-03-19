Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.35. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 391 shares changing hands.
Spanish Broadcasting System Trading Up 17.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.
Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile
Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.
