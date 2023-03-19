AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.28

Shares of AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 129.28 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 197 ($2.40). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.40), with a volume of 67,057 shares.

AdEPT Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 159.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.21. The stock has a market cap of £49.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.82 and a beta of 0.91.

AdEPT Technology Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from AdEPT Technology Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. AdEPT Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently -588.24%.

About AdEPT Technology Group

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

