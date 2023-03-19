Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.91

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.91 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 38.60 ($0.47). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 38.60 ($0.47), with a volume of 27,152 shares traded.

Pennant International Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.92. The company has a market cap of £14.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,930.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pennant International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennant International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.