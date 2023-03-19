Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.45. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 66,841 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AE. TheStreet cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

