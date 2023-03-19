Tyman (LON:TYMN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.55

Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.55 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 240.50 ($2.93). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 238.50 ($2.91), with a volume of 1,034,619 shares changing hands.

Tyman Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £468.18 million, a P/E ratio of 954.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 254.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 227.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18.

Tyman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,600.00%.

About Tyman

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

