B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $308.40

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 308.40 ($3.76) and traded as high as GBX 312 ($3.80). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 312 ($3.80), with a volume of 13,342 shares.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £116.72 million, a P/E ratio of 452.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 328.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 308.41.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

B.P. Marsh & Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

In related news, insider Brian Marsh sold 552,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.62), for a total transaction of £1,639,440 ($1,998,098.72). 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.