ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $680.59

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 680.59 ($8.29) and traded as high as GBX 818 ($9.97). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 737.50 ($8.99), with a volume of 1,000,181 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.63) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($12.80) price target on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.58) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.58) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 996.82 ($12.15).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 820.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 680.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £737.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,633.93, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.93.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.